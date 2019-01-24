AFC Asian Cup 2019: China vs Iran, live stream, quarter-finals, updates, when and where to watch

The round-of-16 phase of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is done and dusted with and we are all set for the commencement of the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece.

The quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup will be played over the course of two days on the 24th and the 25th of January.

In the second match of the first-match day, we have China playing Iran in Abu Dhabi.

When to watch

The quarter-finals between China and Iran will be played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 24th January. It will kick off at 8:00 PM local time (12:00 AM HKT/SGT).

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

China-based fans can tune in to Star Sports 2 China, CCTV 5+ VIP or CCTV-5.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.