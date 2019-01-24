AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam vs Japan, live stream, quarter-finals, updates, when and where to watch

The round-of-16 phase of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is done and dusted with and we are all set for the commencement of the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece.

The quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup will be played over the course of two days on the 24th and the 25th of January.

The first match-day commences with Vietnam playing Japan in the city of Dubai.

When to watch

The quarter-finals between Vietnam and Japan will be played at the Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai on 24th January. It will kick off at 5:00 PM local time (09:00 PM HKT/SGT).

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Japan-based fans can tune in to Al-Kass Sports Channel, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.