AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq, Player Ratings

Qatar played Iraq in the final Round-of-16 fixture of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. In the end, the Maroons came out on top, beating their opponents by a narrow one-nil margin. Some players shone throughout the match, while some didn’t. And so, we take a look at how they fared.

Qatar

S. Al Sheeb (7): Didn’t have a lot to do in goal but was on hand whenever needed. Kept his side in it by making some decent saves; especially one from Mohanad Ali in the first half.

A. Hassan (8): Abdelkarim Hassan was named the 2018 AFC Asian Footballer of the Year and it showed why. The fullback was solid in defence and threatening in attack and even went close twice to scoring a goal. Unfortunately, he picked up a booking and will miss the next match.

T. Salman (7): Wasn’t a standout performer for the Maroons but still solid at the back and helped keep Mohanad Ali in check.

B. Al-Rawi (9): What an unbelievable talent the 21-year-old is! Bassam Al-Rawi wowed us earlier in the competition with a stunning freekick and repeated his heroics again tonight, as he scored the only goal of the match. Was solid defensively as well.

P. Correia (7): Wasn’t as attacking as his teammate on the opposite flank but still solid at the back.

A. Madibo (8): Was everywhere in midfield as he kept winning back the ball and playing it into the attacking areas. Was booked later on and will now miss the Quarterfinal.

B. Khoukhi (6): Worked hard throughout the night as his side registered an important win.

A. Afif (5): A below par game from the promising youngster who wasted several good opportunities throughout the match.

A. Hatem (6): Wasn’t particularly involved in his team’s attacking moves but still managed to have a decent game.

H. Al Haidos (7): Worked hard throughout the match to close down the passing lanes. Didn’t offer much in attack but was still key in his side’s narrow win.

A. Ali (6): Was uncharacteristically quite tonight and didn’t offer much in attack. Fortunately for him, his team didn’t need his goals tonight to progress.

Substitutes

K. Boudiaf (N/A): Came in late as Felix Sanchez Bas looked to see out the match.

Highlights – Qatar vs Iraq

Iraq

J. Hasan (7): Had a decent game in goal but couldn’t do anything about Bassam Al-Rawi’s stunning freekick.

A. Adnan (7): Ali Adnan has been one of the competition’s best performers so far and would feel a little unfair going back home. The defender was immense again tonight as he helped in both attack and defence.

A. Atiya (6): Kept Almoez Ali in check throughout the match but was still caught out of position a couple of times.

A. Khalaf (6): Found himself in a good position to score a couple of times but couldn’t hit the target. Was solid in defence as well, stopping Almoez Ali time and again.

A. A. Mhawi (6): Wasn’t as impressive as his teammate on the opposite side of the pitch but managed to keep Akram Afif in shackles.

H. A. Al-Saedi (6): Had a fairly average day in the middle of the park as his side got knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup.

A. Attwan (6): Wasn’t able to impose himself on the match and as a result, ended up on the losing side.

S. Abdullah (6): Was excellent in the first half and played like a certain ball-retaining French World Cup winner. However, had a massive downfall in the second half and was lucky to even stay on the pitch after a horror challenge on Akram Afif.

H. Tariq (N/A): Was very unfortunate to come off with a serious-looking injury. Looked positive before he was replaced in the first half.

B. Resan (5): Not at his usual best and offered little in attack. His side were really lacking someone to play in good through balls behind the defence and unfortunately, he couldn’t fill in that role.

M. Ali (5): Looked threatening at times in the first half but was mostly kept in shackles throughout the match.

Substitutes

A. Husni (N/A): Humam Tariq’s replacement in the first half, he was himself taken off with an injury sometime later.

M. D. Yaseen (5): Replace Husni in the second half and had a fairly average game.

R. Sulaka (6): Entered the fray after the 70-minute mark in place of Alaa Ali Mhawi but didn’t offer anything new.