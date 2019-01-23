Watch: ‘Bend it like Bassam’ as Qatar take the lead against Iraq with a superb freekick in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

A match that had remained deadlocked for over 60 minutes finally saw its first goal as Bassam Al Rawi channeled his inner David Beckham with a sumptuous freekick.

It hadn’t been an uninteresting affair by any stretch of imagination up till the 60 minute mark, but neither team had looked particularly likely to score from open play.

It was perhaps unsurprising then that it took a superbly struck freekick by Bassam Al Rawi in the 61st minute to give Qatar a 1-0 lead in the match, after winger Akram Hassan Afif had been brought down outside the box.

1-0 to Qatar and one more in the collection of highlight reel freekicks in this tournament so far.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)