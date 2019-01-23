Spurs fans unhappy as Korea Republic progresses to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals

Son Heung-min led Korea Republic had to dig deep but eventually pulled out a 2-1 victory over Bahrain to seal their spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarterfinals. Spurs fans, however, weren’t best pleased.

After Harry Kane’s ankle injury in Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United ruled him out till March, Spurs were down to bare bones in terms of attacking depth – especially with Son Heung-min also leaving to the UAE to take part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

And after the club posted an update on their official Instagram page informing that Korea Republic had qualified for the quarterfinals following a 2-1 victory over Bahrain in the round of 16, the fans couldn’t help but vent their frustration that their star winger would be required to stay on longer with his national team.

Son, 26, has been in fantastic form for Tottenham this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 9 in just 28 games.

Here are some of the reactions from the Spurs fans – wishing in no uncertain terms that South Korea lose and Son returns to the Premier League.



