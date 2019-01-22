Watch: Korea Republic go 2-1 up against Bahrain in extra time with a fantastic header in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Korea Republic was forced to play past the 90 minute mark after Bahrain equalized to tie the score at 1-1. But it didn’t remain that way for too long after that.

Korea Republic stepped on the after burners in extra time, and took the attack to Bahrain in an effort to prevent the match from going to penalties.

And their incessant pressure paid off as Lee Yong, who also had a key role in the first goal, whipped in a wicked cross from the right wing that found Kim Jin-Su unmarked at the far post.

The substitute planted his feet and followed through all his body weight on a header that arrowed straight into the far corner of the net, leaving substitute goalkeeper Abdulkarim Fardan helpless.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-1 Bahrain – Kim Jin-su (105+2′)