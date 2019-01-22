Reports: UAE star to miss remainder of AFC Asian Cup 2019 after suffering fracture

UAE defender Khalifa Mubarak Ghanim was stretchered off in the 30th minute of the match after failing to prevent a Kyrgyz Republic goal and injuring himself in the process.

Ghanim went to ground in an attempt to hoick clear Mirlan Murzaev’s attempt at goal but apart from failing to prevent the ball crossing the line, he also ended up injuring himself in the process.

Watch: The moment when Khalifa Mubarak Ghanim injured himself trying to save a goal against his team

Reports from Dubai Sports TV suggest that Ghanim sustained a bone fracture beneath the knee, and that the doctors would have to analyze the extent of the injury to predict for how long he may be out.

عاجل .. #خليفة_مبارك يغادر الدولة متوجها إلى ألمانيا لإجراء جراحة لعلاج إصابة الكسر التي تعرض لها خلال مباراة #الأبيض مع قيرغزستان#مباشر_آسيا #كأس_آسيا_2019_الإمارات#فالكم_الكأس pic.twitter.com/RqDld8nBaq — قناة دبي الرياضية (@dubaisportstv) January 22, 2019

He will be travelling to Germany tomorrow morning for surgery, and the initial reports seems to suggest that he would at least be out for 2 to 3 months, meaning that his participation in AFC Asian Cup 2019 is probably over.

Host nation UAE played out a back and forth, edge-of-the-seat encounter with the Kyrgyz Republic before edging them out 3-2 in extra time, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

They will take on defending Champions Australia on the 26th of January in the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain.