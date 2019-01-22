AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic do just enough to reach quarters

Korea Republic are through to the last eight of AFC Asian Cup 2019 but made hard work of their Round of 16 tie against Bahrain before ultimately prevailing with a 2-1 extra-time win at the Rashid Stadium on Tuesday.

It initially looked as though the South Koreans would be coasting to victory when Hwang Hee-chan fired them in front in the 43rd minute, but Bahrain fought back well in the second half and equalised through a Mohamed Al-Romaihi strike with 13 minutes remaining to force extra-time.

But, right at end of the first half of the added 30 minutes, left-back Kim Jin-su popped up with a fine header to win it for Korea Republic and send them into the quarter-finals, where they will meet the winner of Tuesday’s other tie between Qatar and Iraq.

Highlights – Korea Republic vs Bahrain

Entering the knockout round with a perfect record of three wins and no goals conceded, and with talismanic captain Son Heung-min back in the side, the Taegeuk Warriors were heavily favoured to see off a Bahrain side that had only qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams.

While it was the Bahrainis who fired away the first warning shot after just four minutes – Mohamed Marhoon latching onto Jamal Rashid’s layoff and lashing a ferocious effort just wide, it was Korea Republic who largely dominated proceedings early on.

Hwang, who was the South Koreans’ liveliest player in the opening exchanges, threatened to break the deadlock in the 34th minute when he played an incisive one-two with Hwang In-beom and danced around a couple of defenders, only to be dispossessed at the crucial moment after taking too long to pull the trigger.

However, there was to be no denying the Taegeuk Warriors from finally edging ahead in the two minutes before halftime, with star man Son Heung-min the architect by sweeping a beautiful ball out right to Lee Yong.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 Bahrain – Hwang Hee-chan (43′)

His low cross whipped towards the near post in search of Hwang Ui-jo was diverted by Sayed Shubbar Alawi but only as far as to Hwang Hee-chan, who neatly dispatched a first-time shot into the back of the net.

Now in possession of the lead, it seemed only natural that the South Koreans would build on in this in the second 45 and – at the very least – consolidate their position but, instead, Bahrain were able to slowly work their way into the contest and looked increasingly dangerous as the half wore on.

Rashid came agonisingly close to finding the equaliser in the 70th minute when he attempted to attempted to bend one from the edge of the box, only to be denied by Kim Seung-gyu with a fingertip save at full stretch.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-1 Bahrain – Mohamed Al-Romaihi (77′)

Nonetheless, there was little Kim Seung-gyu could do to prevent Bahrain from finally drawing level seven minutes later; Al-Romaihi reacting quickest to drive home on the rebound after Mahdi Al-Humaidan’s initial effort had been blocked by Hong Chul.

After Hwang Ui-jo spurned the final chance of the 90 minutes in injury-time when he raced through after a mistake by Waleed Al-Hayam but fired wastefully wide, the contest then went to extra-time.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-1 Bahrain – Kim Jin-su (105+2′)

And that was when the South Koreans looked to have finally awoken from their slumber, creating a host of opportunities that were spurned by Lee Seung-woo and Kim Young-gwon before substitute Kim Jin-su emerged as the hero, finding himself unmarked at the far post to meet Lee Yong’s sublime cross and steering a header into the back of the net for the winner.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Hong Chul (Kim Jin-su 96’), Hwang In-beom (Lee Seung-woo 89’), Jung Woo-young, Hwang Hee-chan (Ji Dong-won 80’), Son Heung-min, Lee Chung-yong (Ju Se-jong 68’), Hwang Ui-jo.

BAHRAIN: Sayed Shubbar Alawi (Abdulkarim Fardan 102’), Sayed Redha Isa (Abdulla Yusuf Helal 109’), Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al-Hayam, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Ali Madan (Sami Al-Husaini 57’), Abdulwahab Al-Safi, Kamil Al-Aswad, Mohamed Marhoon (Mahdi Al-Humaidan 71’), Jamal Rashid, Mohamed Al-Romaihi.