AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Korea Republic enter last eight after scrappy 2-1 win over Bahrain

Korea Republic entered the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after recording a hard-earned 2-1 win over a resolute Bahrain at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Miroslav Soukup’s well-drilled Bahrain would have earned plenty of hearts for their performance after Mohamed Al-Romaihi scored in the 77th minute to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan’s opener and take the game into extra time. However, it was Paulo Bento’s men who emerged victorious as Kim Jin-su headed in the winner in the dying minutes of first half extra time.

So, here are the five main talking points as Son Heung-min and Korea made the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup 2019.

1) Soukup spot on with Bahrain tactics

Bahrain progressed to the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup as one of the four best third-placed teams from the group stage. And with them facing one of the tournament favourites in Korea Republic, many expected Soukup’s side to fall apart. But, instead it was Bahrain who were giving the South Koreans a run for their money in Dubai on Tuesday. It all started with a Mohamed Marhoon strike which whistled past the post as early as the fourth minute while there were also chances for the likes of Komail Alaswad and Ali Al Safi as well in the first 45.

2) Al-Safi keeps Son in his pocket (almost!)

Bahrain knew that the Tottenham Hotspur star Son would be their biggest threat — the 26-year-old had created seven goalscoring opportunities for his teammates in the 90 minutes of action he had so far seen in the United Arab Emirates. But Sukoup entrusted his captain Ali Al-Safi to keep a lid on the South Korean superstar and the 34-year-old veteran was upto the task. Al-Safi was always on the heels of the Premier League star making sure his touches were well away from the Bahrain goal.

3) Bento’s men finally find a way

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 Bahrain – Hwang Hee-chan (43′)

Soukup would have been a very happy man to see his players going neck-and-neck with the Koreans in the first half, but that as until the Taegeuk Warriors finally broke Bahrain’s resistance in the 43rd minute. Son switched the play to the right wing where Lee Yong took possession and drilled in a low cross which was tipped back into play by Bahrain goalkeeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi but only to the legs of Hwang Hee-chan. The Hamburger SV star coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net evoking wild celebrations from coach Bento.

4) However, Bahrain didn’t back down!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-1 Bahrain – Mohamed Al-Romaihi (77′)

Everyone expected the floodgates to open once Hwang gave Korea Republic the lead, but Bahrain was proving to be a surprise package. With Koreans finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the physical presence of Bahrain forward Mohamed Al-Romaihi, a goal was on the offing. Korea shot-stopper Kim Seung-gyu had to pull off a flying save to deny Jamal Rashid’s effort which looked destined for the top corner. However, Kim could do nothing when Al-Romaihi followed up on the rebound after he had saved from substitute Mahdi Al-Humaidan’s effort at goal. The goal stunned the Koreans as the pre-tournament favourites looked far from convincing.

5) Extra-time goal breaks Bahrain’s heart!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-1 Bahrain – Kim Jin-su (105+2′)

However, Bahrain were looking physically exhausted as the match worn on, and Korea capitalised as they pushed bodies forward. And Bahrain’s brave display came to an end when substitute Kim Jin-su headed in at the back post to make it 2-1 and take the game beyond the Gulf nation. The goal meant that Korea scraped through to the quarterfinals of the competition where they will face the winners of the final last 16 tie between Qatar and Iraq.