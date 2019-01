Korea Republic enjoyed majority of the possession in the first half against Bahrain and finally made it count in the 43rd minute, scoring a neatly worked goal.

Son Heung-min found Lee Yong free on the right wing with a threaded pass from the center and the first time cut back from him was pushed out by the Bahrain ‘keeper’s legs.

Unfortunately for him, it went straight to the feet of Hwang Hee-chan who doesn’t make any mistake.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 Bahrain – Hwang Hee-chan (43′)