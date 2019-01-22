LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Qatar vs Iraq

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round of 16 encounter between Qatar and Iraq.

With Vietnam, China PR, IR Iran, Japan, Australia and hosts United Arab Emirates into the quarterfinals of the tournament, we are into the last day of the round of 16 encounters where Korea Republic, Bahrain, Qatar and Iraq will fight it out for the last two quarterfinal spots.

While Korea and Bahrain fight out in the first of tonight’s matches, Qatar and Iraq fight it out in the next.

As far as the second match of the day is concerned, Iraq won their first two group stage matches before drawing the third one to qualify for the knockouts. Qatar, on the other hand, won all their three group stage encounters comfortably to book themselves a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Follow all the action from the Qatar vs Iraq match here, LIVE!