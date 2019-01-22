LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Korea Republic vs Bahrain

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round of 16 encounter between Korea Republic and Bahrain.

With Vietnam, China PR, IR Iran, Japan, Australia and hosts United Arab Emirates into the quarterfinals of the tournament, we are into the last day of the round of 16 encounters where Korea Republic, Bahrain, Qatar and Iraq will fight it out for the last two quarterfinal spots.

While Korea and Bahrain fight out in the first of tonight’s matches, Qatar and Iraq fight it out in the next.

As far as the first match is concerned, Korea made it to the knockouts after winning all three of their group stage matches. Bahrain, on the other hand, were a bit lucky in the end to have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams after winning one, drawing one and losing one of their group stage encounters.

As the two sides face off in the round of 16, follow all the action LIVE here.