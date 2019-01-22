AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Qatar vs Iraq

Qatar and Iraq, two exciting sides in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, will go head to head in the Round of 16 of the continental championship at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

A young Qatar side defeated rivals Saudi Arabia 2-0 to finish top of their group with a 100 per cent record and come into the game with bags full of confidence. Meanwhile, Iraq will be looking to recover from a defeat at the hands of Iran in their final group match.

Here, we take a look at five key facts before heading into the game.

1) Qatar’s electric front duo!

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Qatar’s attacks in the Asian Cup 2019 has been marshalled by two 22-year-olds — striker Almoez Ali and right winger Akram Afif.

Almoez has scored seven goals in the tournament so far and is the leading goalscorer at the moment. The only player to have scored more than seven goals in a single AFC Asian Cup finals was Iran legend Ali Daei in 1996 who netted eight times.

Meanwhile, Afif, who plays for Al-Sadd on loan from La Liga side Villarreal, created the most goalscoring chances in the group stages. He created 10 chances and provided assists for four goals — more than any other player.

Iraq will have their work cut out against Qatar’s dynamic duo!

2) Iraq yet to win a knockout after 2007 final triumph!

Iraq haven’t won an Asian Cup knockout stage game since winning the competition in stunning fashion back in 2007!

Since then, they have lost three knockout matches. However, they did win on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition after drawing in normal-time with Iran in a match marred in controversy.

3) The Maroons have a point to prove!

This is the first time that Qatar have finished top of the group stage in the Asian Cup.

However, they will have a point to prove when they face Iraq in the last 16 tie as they have never won a knockout match in the tournament so far.

In 2000, when they first made it out of the group stages, the Maroons were defeated by China 3-1, while in 2011 when they hosted the tournament at home, they fell to Japan 3-2 as Masahiko Inoha found the winner in the 89th minute.

4) Mohanad can further enhance reputation

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen 0-1 Iraq – Mohanad Ali Kadhim(11′)

Mohanad Ali has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far. And the 18-year-old who is the youngster player at Asian Cup 2019 can further enhance his reputation if he guides the Lions of Mesopotamia to the quarterfinals.

Mohanad has already struck twice in the tournament so far — against Yemen and Vietnam — but with the likes of Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers FC reportedly interested in getting the Iraqi teenager’s signature, more goals will definitely do no harm for Mohanad.

5) Qatar’s defensive solidity

It is not just in the attack that Felix Sanchez’s side has impressed in the tournament. They have been equally good in the defence as well.

Qatar’s centre-back pairing of Bassam Al-Rawi (above) and Tarek Salman, both just 21 years of age, have been solid at the back just allowing their opponents three shots on target overall in their three group stage matches — fewer than any other side!

They are also well covered by the services of defensive midfielder Assim Madibo, who is only 22 years old.

(Facts via OPTA)