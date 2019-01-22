AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran defender emerges on Premier League club’s radar

In some big transfer news coming to the AFC Asian Cup, Iran defender Milad Mohammadi has suddenly emerged as a shock candidate to join Premier League side Newcastle United, per Daily Mail.

The full back has impressed with his display in the tournament so far, and has put some big clubs on notice thanks to his defensive and attacking prowess.

Newcastle United are suffering injury problems in defence following the blow suffered by Paul Dummett, meaning they need to head to the transfer window for cheap options.

In Mohammadi, they could have that cheap alternative that may just get them through the remainder of the Premier League season and help them stay up.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade at Akhmat Grozny, but has been offered to Newcastle in order to end the Magpies’ and Rafael Benitez’s woes.