AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Qatar vs Iraq

Qatar take on Iraq at the AFC Asian Cup, with the former flying high. Three wins out of three for Qatar puts them in the driver’s seat, even though Iraq have looked impressive too.

The form of Almoez Ali is the standout for Qatar, with seven goals so far in the tournament for the youngster, and scope for even more. Here is how the two sides could line up:

Qatar

Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on the Qatari forward line, with Almoez leading it. Defence has been tight too, with no goals conceded.

They have improved quickly in the tournament, and heading into this one, the manager could pick this XI:

Iraq

Iraq came out of their group with an impressive run, and even managed to draw 0-0 with fierce rivals Iran. The Iraqis have looked good in attack, and their decision to invest in youth seems to have paid off.

Mohanad Ali has been one of the finds of the tournament, and could be on fire again tonight. This could be the XI for Iraq tonight: