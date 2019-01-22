AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Korea Republic vs Bahrain

Korea Republic and Bahrain will fight it out at the AFC Asian Cup to decide which team heads into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Koreans have been boosted with the return of Son Heung-min, who is expected to start in this big game, while Bahrain will be keen to upset the odds against a team that is expected to win.

Both sides have options to consider in this one, and it promises to be an exciting encounter. Here is how they could line up:

Korea Republic

Son Heung-min will be the man to watch out for, but the form of Hwang Ui-jo will be a positive sign for coach Paulo Bento. His attacking line looks secure at the moment, and barring the injury to Ki Sung-yueng, he has a squad full of top players.

This is how they could line up for this one:

Bahrain

Miroslav Soukup insists his players are not under pressure from anyone else but themselves, but if Bahrain are to repeat their 2004 tournament heroics, they need to get past a stubborn Korean outfit.

Despite making it through, they haven’t been too impressive, and the manager will be keen to get his tactics right in this one. Here is how they could line up: