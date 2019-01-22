AFC Asian Cup 2019: “Not the only favourites in this competition”, says Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento

Korea Republic will have all eyes on them as they prepare to take on Bahrain at the AFC Asian Cup round of 16.

The Koreans are expected to win, but coach Paulo Bento does not want to put any extra pressure on his side, highlighting that there are many other favorites in the competition apart from them.

“We know that we are candidates but I think we are not the only favourites in this competition,” he said.

“It’s always good motivation to win all the games in the group stage.”

“All the victories that we achieved were without conceding goals, so that shows the consistency of the team.

“We will try in this next phase of the competition to play with the same confidence and try to do our best to reach the quarter-finals.”

Korea Republic will be without the services of midfielder Ki Sung-yueng for this one.