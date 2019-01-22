AFC Asian Cup 2019: Nobody is pressuring us – Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup insists his team are ready to face Korea Republic

Bahrain play Korea Republic at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in a round of 16 encounter that should be a compelling watch.

And Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup insists that since nobody is expecting his side to win, he needs to motivate them even more.

We are giving ourselves motivation because nobody is pressuring us,” he said. “My team has worked really hard in the preparation.

“We are pressuring ourselves, because my players are hungry to achieve results and they are ready.

“After our last game against India, we had six days to prepare our team, so we are not tired. I hope that we can repeat our performance against India, maybe the game will not be easy for Korea Republic and will be dramatic.”

After beating India, Bahrain now face a tougher task ahead of them against one of the tournament favorites.