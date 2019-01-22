AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 3-2 Kyrgyz Republic, Player Ratings

United Arab Emirates (UAE) were able to hold on for victory in extra time over a very game Kyrgyz Republic side at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. With the win, the hosts are now through to the quarter-finals.

The game was a very good watch, and this is how the players fared for both teams:

UAE

GK: K. Eisa (8) Had a good game overall, despite a nervy moment or two.

DF: A. Saleh (7) Kept his defensive side intact largely, even though Kyrgyz fought hard in attack.

DF: I. Ahmed (6) Wasn’t good enough in the second half, allowed the opposition in.

DF: K. Ghanim (4) Was subbed off very early, in the first half itself.

DF: B. Al-Ahbabi (7) Conceded two in the end and was perhaps better in attack.

MF: A. Abdulrahman (7) Was subbed off before the end, and needed more in the game.

MF: A. Saleem (7) Kept going regardless of the pressure, and was decent enough.

MF: K. Esmaeel (8) Very well taken goal, but picked up a yellow.

MF: K. Mubarak (7) Not as influential as capable, also got a yellow.

MF: I. Matar (8) Didn’t last the whole game, but his impact was telling.

FW: A. Mabkhout (8) Scored when needed, but also missed in extra time.

Substitutes

F. Juma (7) Did well enough after coming on very early, tried stopping the attacks.

A. Khalil (8) A big match player, stood up and scored the penalty.

I. Al Hammadi (6) Didn’t impact enough, but came on to steady the ship.

M. Ahmed (6) Largely quiet, but did just about okay.

Kyrgyz Republic

GK: K. Kadyrbekov (5) Conceded three and looked shaky at times in this one.

DF: K. Zhyrgaalbek Uulu (6) Picked up a yellow card and didn’t look confident in defence.

DF: M. Yusupov (6) Too many open spaces for UAE whenever they attacked.

DF: T. Kozubaev (6) Similarly, UAE counters were not well dealt with.

DF: V. Kichin (7) More attacking impact, could have done more in defence overall.

MF: A. Israilov (6) Came off before the end so that Kyrgyz had more in attack.

MF: E. Bernhardt (6) Subbed off a lot earlier than expected, perhaps proof of a poor display.

MF: M. Murzaev (8) Terrific finish for the goal, and could have scored more. Picked up a booking.

MF: F. Musabekov (7) Came off the pitch perhaps because of cramp, had a decent enough outing.

MF: B. Sagynbaev (7) Capable of so much more, perhaps will be slightly disappointed.

FW: V. Lux (7) Played a huge part in the game, but didn’t get his goal in the end.

Substitutes

T. Rustamov (8) An inspired change, he got the goal and got his team playing well.

A. Sydykov (6) An impact but not quite enough for his country.

B. Duyshobekov (5) Not enough time to make a decent play for Kyrgyz.

A. Zemlianukhin (6) A lot was expected from him, but couldn’t trouble the scorers.