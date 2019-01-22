Watch: Kyrgyz Republic makes it 2-2 against UAE with seconds remaining in regulation time in AFC Asian Cup 2019

With the seconds ticking down, Kyrgyz Republic score their second goal of the game to force the match into extra time against the UAE.

Kyrgyz Republic looked destined to exit the tournament after UAE went 2-1 up in the 64th minute, but their incessant push to get an equalizer paid dividends right at the end in the 92nd minute as Tursunali Rustamov headed home a corner from close range.

Oh, heartbreak for the UAE who thought they were through.

But even they would know, Kyrgyz Republic deserved the equalizer.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 2-2 Kyrgyz Republic – Tursunali Rustamov (90+1′)