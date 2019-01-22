AFC Asian Cup 2019: Khalil scores in extra time as hosts UAE edge past resolute Kyrgyz Republic

Host United Arab Emirates (UAE) needed an extra time penalty from Ahmed Khalil to register a narrow but thrilling 3-2 victory over Kyrgyz Republic to enter the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday.

Khamis Esmaeel put the hosts in front in the 14th minute before Mirlan Murzaev restored the parity in the 26th minute. Veteran striker Ali Mabkhout once again pulled UAE ahead in the 64th minute, but Tursunali Rustamov headed in seconds away from the final whistle to take the match to extra time.

However, it was a Khalil goal from the spot in the 103rd minute after Mabkhout drew a foul inside the box that saw the Emiratis book their spot in the last eight of the continental championship at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



The match began with UAE on the front foot. And Alberto Zaccheroni’s side threatened to go ahead early on as the experienced Ismaeil Matar failed to bulge the net from a close range header in the ninth minute. However, Khamis Esmaeel did not miss the opportunity that fell his wave five minutes later.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic – Khamis Esmaeel (14′)

The goal came from a corner kick and the Kyrgyz defence failed to deal with the Al-Wasl midfielder who rose the highest to head in and send the 40,000 plus fans at the Zayed Sports City Stadium into delirium. However, the celebrations of the Emiratis were short-lived as their opponents showed excellent character to return to the game.

28-year-old Kyrgyz forward Murzaev showed excellent composure as he latched into a well-timed through ball from former PSIS Semarang midfielder Akhlidin Israilov and got into the penalty box before rounding the UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa to put the ball into the back of the net.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-1 Kyrgyz Republic – Mirlan Murzaev (26′)

The goal stunned the UAE players and fans alike as it came out of nothing. But Kyrgyz set out to prove that the goal wasn’t a fluke but well deserved. And seven minutes into the second half, the Kyrgyz Republic almost took the lead when Valeri Kichin’s curler from out wide hit the woodwork and stayed out!

53′ HITS THE UPRIGHT! Kyrgyz skipper Valeri Kichin curls one in from the right flanks, it hits the upright and goes out. Remains 1-1.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvKGZ pic.twitter.com/ZGRS3uqhTC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

The next five minutes saw Kyrgyz bombard the home team’s defence with chance after chance, but it was UAE who went ahead out of the blue. And it was the 2015 Asian Cup top scorer Mabkhout who found the back of the net in the 64th minute. Kyrgyz defender gave the ball away in their own half and Amer Abdulrahman picked his pass for Mabkhout to finish past the keeper.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic – Ali Mabkhout (64′)

That goal looked like the winner for UAE, but Kyrgyz had other plans! Kyrgyz Republic were seconds away form exiting the tournament, however they did the unthinkable when they scored in the second half injury time through Tursunali Rustamov who headed in from a corner kick and enforced the extra time.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 2-2 Kyrgyz Republic – Tursunali Rustamov (90+1′)

Kyrgyz’s resistance was finally broken in he extra time when UAE legendary striker Ahmed Khalil converted from the spot in the 103rd minute after the referee pointed to the spot after a 50-50 incident between Bekzhan Sagynbaev and Mabkhout.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 3-2 Kyrgyz Republic – Ahmed Khalil (103′)

That remained the difference between the sides, however, Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov and Tursunali Rustamov both hit the woodwork before the referee brought the extra time to an end and UAE escaped with the win.

120+2′ POST AGAIN! Kyrgyz Republic hit the post again with seconds left in the match!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvKGZ pic.twitter.com/RfQO0RCojh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Khalid Eisa Bilal, Khalifa M Ghanim (Fares Juma Al-Saadi 30′), Bandar Mohammed, Alhasan Saleh Easa, Ismail Ahmed, Amer Abdulrahman, Ali Hassan Salmin, Khamis Esmaeel, Khalfan Mubarak (Ismail Al-Hamadi 62′), Ismaeil Matar (Mohamed Gharib 82′), Ali Ahmed Mabkhout

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC: Kutman Kadyrbekov, Valeri Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Mustafa Iusupov,Kairat Zhyrgalbek, Edgar Bernhardt (Aziz Sydkov 64′), Mirlan Murzaev, Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Farhat Musabekov (Anton Zemlianukhin 80′), Akhlidin Israilov (Tursunali Rustamov 76′), Vitalij Lux