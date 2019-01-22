Watch: UAE capitalize on poor defending from the Kyrgyz Republic to go 2-1 up in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Ali Mabkhout, who’d had a quiet game up till then, popped up with an important goal in the 64th minute to put the hosts 2-1 up against the Kyrgyz Republic.

Some poor defending and failing to clear their lines near the corner flag led to a turnover of possession to the UAE, and the hosts didn’t make any mistake as Amer Abdulrahman picked out a clever dinked pass that put Mabkhout through on goal.

One touch to set himself and Mabkhout volleyed powerfully into the far corner to get UAE’s second goal of the night.

There was nothing Valeri Kichin could have done to save that.

UAE 2 – Kyrgyz Republic 1.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic – Ali Mabkhout (64′)