AFC Asian Cup 2019: Former Premier League star cheers Vietnam from the stands during their last 16 tie vs Jordan

Vietnam did Southeast Asian football proud by qualifying to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup and former Premier League player Yohan Cabaye was in the stands taking it all in.

Cabaye, 33, is currently without a club after leaving UAE club Al-Nasr just a week or so ago, but there was no doubting where his allegiances lay when he showed up at the Rashid Al-Maktoum stadium to support Vietnam in their round of 16 match against Jordan.

The French midfielder stated on Instagram that he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to watch the Vietnam national team play live, and that that the team was special to him. He then followed up that claim by professing his love for his grandmother, who hails from Vietnam.

It turned out to be a fruitful trip for Cabaye as Vietnam ended up defeating Jordan 4-2 on penalties to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

They will play Japan next on January 24, at the same stadium. Could Yohan Cabaye make another trip to see them play?