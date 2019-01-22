Watch: Kyrgyz Republic score an unexpected equalizer against hosts UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

UAE took the lead in the 14th minute and threatened to score their second, but it was Kyrgyz Republic who ended up scoring and leveling the game at 1-1.

Mirlan Murzaev showed composure in abundance as he controlled a deft chipped through ball from Akhlidin Israilov and ghosted into the penalty box, proceeding to round the goal keeper and squeeze the ball in from an acute angle.

Two despairing UAE defender attempted to make a last ditch interception but to no avail. There was only one place that ball was ending up and it was in the back of the net.

Kyrgyz Republic 1 – 1 UAE.

The hosts have a game on their hands.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-1 Kyrgyz Republic – Mirlan Murzaev (26′)