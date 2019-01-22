AFC Asian Cup 2019: Juan Antonio Pizzi resigns as Saudi Arabia coach

Following a disappointing exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has stepped down from his post.

The Green Falcons lost 1-0 to Japan in the round of 16, and Pizzi expressed his decision to quit soon after the game.

“I’m happy and grateful for my players, they did what I asked them to do. Of course, we did some mistakes but we will learn from them,” he told reporters.

“My job with the national team is done, nobody talked with me about renewing my contract.”

“I still don’t know anything about my next challenge.”

Pizzi most notably led his side to a 2-1 win over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt at the World Cup last year, and won two straight games at the Asian Cup before succumbing to a strong Japanese outfit.

“We must not forget that we played against one of the best teams in Asia, with most of their players participating in the European leagues.

“We chose the best players who deserved to represent the team. I am satisfied with how they performed during the tournament and what they earnestly sought to apply in the games in terms of technical plans and strategies.”