AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 0-0 Uzbekistan (4-2), Player Ratings

Australia were able to edge out Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The game lacked the attacking flair needed at times, but the Socceroos were lucky to win regardless, and this is how each player fared in this one:

Australia

GK: Matt Ryan (9) Pulled off some top saves to keep his nation in it. His two saves in the shootout proved to be the difference.

DF: A Behich (6) Picked up a yellow card and even missed a penalty. Could have done better overall.

DF: M. Degenek (8) Marshalled the defence pretty well throughout the game and stayed strong through extra time.

DF: T. Sainsbury (8) Partnered Degenek well in central defence and largely kept Uzbek attackers at bay.

DF: R. Grant (7) Picked up a yellow for a cynical challenge late on, but was largely solid.

MF: J. Irvine (7) Had a moderate day, despite some bright moments in the game.

MF: M. Milligan (8) Scored a crucial penalty and looked good for the whole match.

MF: A. Mabil (7) Was subbed off, but did make an impact in the first half as well as briefly in the second.

MF: T. Rogic (7) Picked up a booking and couldn’t complete a game he wished he had scored in.

MF: C. Ikonomidis (7) Definitely had chances to score and made moves too, but was taken off before the end.

FW: J. Maclaren (7) Couldn’t keep his head while leading the line and was subbed by the end.

Substitutes



M. Leckie (7) A welcome addition for Australia. Scored a penalty but was clearly lacking match fitness.

M. Luongo (6) Came on to add some impetus in front of goal but hardly delivered.

R. Kruse (7) Scored from the spot with nerves of steel. Ideal contribution.

A. Giannou (7) Again converted a spot kick to save his side’s blushes.

Uzbekistan

GK: I. Nesterov (9) Kept out a penalty and perhaps deserved to win owing to another wonderful display.

DF: D. Khashimov (7) Picked up a booking, but had a decent game overall.

DF: I. Tukhtakhodjaev (6) Was booked, and missed a penalty to add to his problems.

DF: A. Ismailov (8) Was mostly there when called upon, will consider himself unlucky to lose.

DF: O. Zoteev (7) Was subbed off but had a good game as a whole.

MF: O. Ahmedov (7) Normally ruthless in attack, but was unable to find enough tonight.

MF: O. Shukurov (7) Lacked the attacking threat, but sat well in midfield. Also converted a pen.

MF: J. Sidikov (6) Was subbed off in the 73′ and didn’t provide the necessary guile in attack.

MF: D. Khamdamov (7) Despite chances, couldn’t prove his worth tonight. Was sacrificed by the manager.

MF: J. Masharipov (7) Glorious opportunity, but couldn’t grab it with both hands. Played the whole game.

FW: E. Shomorudov (8) Will feel unlucky to have not scored. Certainly gave 100%.

Substitutes

F. Sayfiev (6) Could not help Uzbekistan win the game, but kept out the opposition well enough.

I. Alibaev (7) An opportunity to be a hero, scored a penalty in the shootout, but to no avail.

M. Bikmaev (5) Missed a penalty and put his team under loads of pressure.

A. Turgunboev (5) No real threat after coming on late.