Watch: Mat Ryan’s penalty heroics helps Australia qualify for the Quarter Finals in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

With the match locked at 0-0 for 120 minutes, Australia and Uzbekistan took to the dreaded penalty shootout to finally decide which team progresses to the Quarter Finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Ignatiy Nesterov and Mat Ryan were the men in the eye of the storm as both tried to guard their goals to the best of their abilities.

It was Nesterov up first as Mark Milligan stepped up and slamed the ball into the right corner of the net – the ‘keeper got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out. 1-0 to Australia.

Next up was Otabek Shukurov, who took his time and blasted the ball straight down the middle with power as Ryan dived to his left. That’s 1-1.

Aziz Behich kissed the ball for good luck before placing it on the spot, walked back and attempted to hit it to the right of Nesterov – unsuccessful. Nesterov saves! 1-1 and advantage Uzbekistan.

Islom Tukhtakhujaev tried to double bluff the ‘keeper and go straight down the middle to put Uzbek 2-1 up, but Mat Ryan read his intentions like a book and held his ground to save. Still 1-1 as both teams miss.

Up stepped Robbie Kruse next and cooly placed it into the top corner. No chance for Nesterov at all. 2-1 to Australia.

In riposte, Ikromjon Alibaev slammed the ball into the top left hand corner and though Ryan dives the right way, it was too well hit for him to even think of saving it. It was all square at 2-2.

Next up was Apostolos Giannou who took an unusual, straight run up and placed the ball into the top left hand corner as Nesterov went the other way. Even if he had gone the right way, that was just too well placed to be saved. 3-2 to Australia.

Marat Bikmaev next, but he eneded up hitting a poor penalty at a crucial juncture as Mat Ryan dived low to his right to keep the attempt out. That wasn’t well placed, but that was a great save from Ryan. Still 3-2 to Australia – and all they had to do was score next to win.

Mathew Leckie stepped up and he went for power, thumping the ball into the left corner. More importantly, Nesterov couldn’t save it. Australia 4 – Uzbekistan 2, and the socceroos booked a spot in the Quarter Finals of the Asian Cup 2019 thanks to Ryan’s double save.

He harnessed all his Premier League experience and came up big when it mattered.

