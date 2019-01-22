AFC Asian Cup 2019: Defending champions Australia through after shootout win over Uzbekistan

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan produced two stunning saves in the penalty shootouts to send defending champions Australia into the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the expense of Uzbekistan at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.

Uzbekistan were thrashed 6-0 when the two the two teams met in the semifinals of the competition in 2011 and were eager to put on an improved showing this time around. And they managed to do exactly that as they not only kept Australia from scoring a goal in the 120 minutes of action, but were indeed the more impressive of the two teams.

As a result, the penalty shootouts were employed and it was Bright and Hove Albion showstopper Mathew Ryan who made all the difference for the Socceroos pulling off two saves to sent his nation into the quarterfinals of the continental championship

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 0(4)-0(2) Uzbekistan – Full Penalty Shootout

Graham Arnold was given a boost before the game after Hertha BSC forward recovered from an injury to make the match day squad, but only found himself on the substitute’s bench. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, pinned their hopes on striker Eldor Shomurodov who came into the match as the only player, other than Qatar’s Almoez Ali, to score in all three of the group stage matches.

And it was the 23-year-old FC Rostov forward who created the first opportunity for Hector Cuper’s side. Shomurodov led a quick counter from the Uzbeks initiated by Jaloliddin Masharipov in the 10th minute and fired a shot after taking on Australian full-back Rhyan Grant. But the Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan did well to keep the scores level.

10′ What a chance! Uzbekistan break with pace, led by Eldor Shomurodov, who goes one on one with Mat Ryan but his shot is saved. Uzbekistan are looking dangerous here in the early exchanges.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/IM7CfipteL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

It was the White Wolves who were doing all the attacking and in the 28th minute, it was central midfielder Javokhir Sidikov who tested Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Ryan with a strike from the distance which missed the upright only by a matter of inches as Australia failed to get a hold of things in the first half.

28′ Close! Javokhir Sidikov drills one from distance after Masharipov’s brilliant work down the left flank opened up space for him.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/GiJqsGctW9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

It took Graham Arnold’s players until the added time of the first half to construct something meaningful in the game. However, the Aussies would have been a very happy lot to see the referee bring the first half proceedings to an end. The reigning champions were still holding tight, but only just and they needed a much improved second half if they were to progress any further.

This is how both the sides stack up with respect to first half stats!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/umB00kSQ9Q — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

Australia produced the first clear-cut chance of the second half when right-back Grant popped up in the box to head a corner kick from Milos Degenek wide of the goal from six yards out in the 60th minute. The full-back would have been annoyed with himself having headed another chance straight at the Uzbek keeper Ignatiy Nesterov three minutes earlier!

60′ Another big chance for Australia and it’s Rhyan Grant again whose header doesn’t find the back of the net!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/XSyFRYNCNi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

In the 68th minute, Arnold introduced Leckie in place of young attacker Awer Mabil who was having a quiet game. And Australia only started to threaten after the Bundesliga forward took to the pitch. The returning Leckie fired in a long range effort in the 72nd minute which Nesterov kept out with some discomfort.

Five minutes later, Leckie was once again at the centre of action as he danced past the defenders to get in to the box from the right wing and fired in a strike that was once again kept out by Nesterov with a more impressive save. Three minutes later, Tom Rogic came close to finding a late winner as his shot from outside the box whistled past the upright.

77′ Neat footwork from Mathew Leckie on the right flank who gets into space to get a shot on goal. Good save from Nesterov though!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvUZB pic.twitter.com/sOhbs1YnWB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

However, with the score remaining goalless at the end of regulation time, extra time was employed to decide a winner. Nesterov produced an excellent save from Australia’s second kick taken by Aziz Behich, but the Uzbeks failed to capitalise as Islom Tukhtakhujaev’s effort as hit straight at Ryan!

Socceroos’ Premier League shot-stopper once again came up with a stunning save off Marat Bikmaev before Leckie, capped off a memorable return from injury, by scoring the winning penalty and putting Australia’s title defence back on track last they progress to the quarterfinal.

AUSTRALIA: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant, Chris Ikonomidis (Robbie Kruse 96′), Mark Milligan, Tom Rogic (Massimo Luongo 111′), Jackson Irvine, Awer Mabil (Mathew Leckie 68′), Jamie Maclaren (Apostolos Giannou 75′)

UZBEKISTAN: Ignatiy Nesterov, Anzur Ismailov, Davron Khashimov, Oleg Zoteev (Farrukh Sayfiev 105′), Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Javokhir Sidikov (Ikromjon Alibaev 73′), Odil Ahmedov, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Azizbek Turgunbaev 107′), Eldor Shomurodov (Marat Bikmaev 104′)