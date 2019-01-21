LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – UAE vs Kyrgyz Republic

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Live match coverage of AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 fixture between UAE and Kyrgyz Republic.

An eventful Day 14 saw Vietnam, China PR, and IR Iran make it through to the Quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. And now, six more teams will go up against each other today, January 21, in a bid to book their spot in the next round.

Two such teams are UAE and Kyrgyz Republic.

Hosts UAE remain one of the few sides yet to be beaten in the competition. They started of their home tournament with a whimper, drawing 1-1 against Bahrain. However, it was in their second game against India, that we saw signs of their true potential. A win against the Blue Tigers, followed by a draw against Thailand was enough to see them through.

Things weren’t as easy for Kyrgyz Republic, who had to wait till the final matchday to secure their qualification. Striker Vitalij Lux securing his side’s passage with a hattrick.

And now, the two go up against each other with a Quarterfinal birth at stake. You can follow our LIVE Match Blog here: