AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan edge Saudi Arabia to set up Vietnam clash

Japan defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 on Monday to set up a quarter-final encounter with Vietnam.

Takehiro Tomiyasu netted the only goal of the game at the Sharjah Stadium in the 20th minute with towering header – with his first international goal in only his 6th cap – to hand the Samurai Blue a slender victory.

And, while they have been far from convincing throughout the tournament, Japan are still marching on into the quarters with a perfect record of four straight wins, and will now take on surprise packages Vietnam at the Al Maktoum Stadium in three days’ time.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-0 Saudi Arabia (Takehiro Tomiyasu 20′)

As the only Round of 16 tie pitting two of Asia’s representatives at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against one another, this tie – on paper at least – shaped up as the match of the round.

Nonetheless, with plenty at stake, there was a fairly tentative start to proceedings at the and it was perhaps no surprise that it took a set-piece to break the deadlock.

An excellent corner by Gaku Shibasaki was directed to Tomiyasu, who did well to outjump Mohammed Al-Fatil and send a perfectly-guided header into the top corner past a hapless Mohammed Al-Owais.

The Green Falcons came close to responding five minutes after the half-hour mark when Hattan Bahebri pounced on a loose ball just outside the area, but his looping effort that had Shuichi Gonda scrambling dropped just wide of the far post.

With Saudi Arabia pushing forward with greater intensity after the break, it did leave gaps at the back to exploit and Japan should have punished them in the 60th minute.

Having raced through down the left, Yoshinori Muto cut inside Mohammed Al-Breik but just took too long to pull the trigger and his goal-bound shot was eventually blocked by a covering Yasser Al-Shahrani.

As the game entered its closing stages, the Saudi Arabians did create their fair share of chances to equalise and force extra-time, but they just failed to show any clinical edge in front of goal.

Salem Al-Dawsari wastefully blazed over from an excellent position after good work down the right by Fahad Al-Muwallad set him up, before Ali Al-Bulaihi was left unmarked at the back post but got his header completely wrong to send the ball sailing harmlessly off target.

71′ Great opportunity! A free header in the box for Ali Al Bulaihi but he can’t guide it in from a few yards out.#JPNvKSA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/pKxA9qrdTT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

In the end, Japan – while still not at their best – were able to play out the remainder of the contest to advance into the last eight.

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan (Tsukasa Shiotani 89’), Takumi Minamino (Junya Ito 77’), Genki Haraguchi, Yoshinori Muto (Koya Kitagawa 90+2’).

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Breik, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Otayf (Mohammed Al-Saiari 78’), Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (Yahya Al-Shehri 56’), Housain Al-Mogahwi, Hattan Bahebri (Abdulrahman Ghareeb 88’), Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad.