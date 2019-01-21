AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-0 Saudi Arabia, Player Ratings

Japan booked their spot in the quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the round of 16.

Here’s how players from both the sides fared in the match.

FT: Japan 1-0 Saudi Arabia A goal from Tomiyasu in the first half is enough to see the Samurai Blue through to the quarter-finals! Saudi Arabia fought hard, but lacked the necessary impetus in attack.#JPNvKSA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/soj7FIv8ir — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

JAPAN

GK – Shuichi Gonda (6): Gonda didn’t have much to do throughout the match as only one of the 15 shots from Saudi Arabia were on target while six of them were blocked off.

DF – Hiroki Sakai (7): Couldn’t contribute much going forward but played an important part in helping Japan keep the clean sheet.

DF – Takehiro Tomiyasu (8): Scored from a brilliant header in the 20th minute to give the Japan the lead. Was solid at the back throughout too.

DF – Maya Yoshida (8): Yoshida was a rock at the back along with Tomiyasu and blocked numerous Saudi shots. All in all, Japan made 32 clearances to keep their opponents at bay and the Southampton footballer played an important part in it.

DF – Yuto Nagatomo (7): Like his fellow full-back, Nagatomo couldn’t do much from an attacking point of view but deserves a round of applause for the defensive showing along with his defensive teammates.

MF – Ritsu Doan (6): Doan could have given Japan an early lead but his shot was blocked off. As Saudi kept over 70% of the possession, he wasn’t able to express himself as an attacking force.

MF – Gaku Shibasaki (7): The midfielder’s delivery from set pieces and crosses in open play created a lot of trouble for the Saudi defence. He assisted the only goal his side scored as well.

MF – Wataru Endo (7): Endo did well to track back to help his defence in a match which they didn’t dominate per se.

MF – Genki Haraguchi (6): Haraguchi couldn’t do any good going forward as well as he was forced to track back and help his defence out.

FW – Takumi Minamino (6): The forward was full of running and complemented Muto well up top. Broke quite a few Saudi plays but could have done well in some situations to help his team increase their lead. He was taken off in the 77th minute.

FW – Yoshinori Muto (6): Muto was heavily involved in the play and had a chance to increase Japan’s lead in the second half as well.

Substitutes

Junya Ito (5): Came on for Minamino in the 77th minute but couldn’t express himself much.

Tsukasa Shiotani (N/A): Came on in the 89th minute for Doan.

Koya Kitagawa (N/A): Came on in the injury time.

SAUDI ARABIA

71' Great opportunity! A free header in the box for Ali Al Bulaihi but he can't guide it in from a few yards out.#JPNvKSA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/pKxA9qrdTT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 21, 2019

GK – Mohammed Al Owais (6): The goalkeeper wasn’t at fault for the only goal Japan scored in the match but he didn’t have much goalmouth action to deal with after that as Saudi were the more dominating side.

DF – Mohammed Al-Burayk (7): The fullback was heavily involved in the Saudi attacks and won quite a few fouls for his side as well.

DF – Mohammed Al-Fatil (6): The centre-back had a glorious opportunity to send Saudi one up in the match but his header missed the post.

DF – Ali Hadi Albulayhi (6): Like his fellow central defender, he was guilty of missing a chance as well, though he got the opportunity in in the second half.

DF – Yaseer Alshahrani (5): A disappointing performance from the fullback who couldn’t offer much going forward as Saudi were knocked out of the tournament.

MF – Abdullah Otayf (6): The central midfielder tried his best to contribute going forward and one of his crosses was met by one of his players as well but the header was high. He was taken off for Al-Saiari to make Saudi more potent going forward.

MF – Hatan Bahbri (5): The forward had as many as six shots on goal but not one of them found the back of the net. He was ultimately taken off for Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the dying embers of the game.

MF – Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (6): The midfielder started well, playing a cross and getting a shot on goal in the first 15 minutes. However, he slowed down as the match progressed and was taken off in the 56th minute as Saudi searched for the equalizer.

MF – Salem Al Dawsari (5): Al Dawsari was heavily involved in the attacks but wasted three to four chances which could have seen Saudi go level.

MF – Hussain Almoqahwi (6): Like quite a few of his teammates, Almoqahwi missed a couple of big opportunities to get his team back into the match,

FW – Fahad Al Muwallad (6): The striker didn’t have a lot of shots at goal and wasn’t at his best when his side needed him the most.

Substitutes

Yahya Alshehri (5): Came on in the 55th minute but couldn’t affect the proceedings much.

Mohammed Al-Saiari (5): Came on in the 78th minute as Saudi tried to put more pressure on Japan but it just wasn’t their day.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb (N/A): Came on in the 88th minute.