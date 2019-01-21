AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talkings points as Japan set up Vietnam quarterfinal after 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Four-time champions Japan edged past three-time champions Saudi Arabia 1-0 at the Al-Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah on Monday to set up a quarterfinal clash with AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam.

Samurai Blue were under the cosh for most of the game, but scored against the run of the play in the 20th minute when defender Takehiro Tomiyasu scored from a header. Saudi spent the rest of the game trying to find a way back into the game, but Japan held on to book the last eight berth.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five key talking points from the Round of 16 tie.

1) Saudi the bitter team, but without end product

If you expected Saudi Arabia to begin on the back foot against the mighty Japanese, you were wrong and how. The Green Falcons came out of the blocks flying and created chance after chance in the first 45 minutes. However, some poor finishing in the final third is what let Pizzi and his team down. The Saudis looked particularly dangerous from set piece situations with Mohammed Al-Fatil and Housain Al-Moghawi directing their headers wide early on. Al-Shabab winger Hattan Bahebri was also guilty of passing up a couple of chances in the first half as the Saudis were left to pay the price!

2) Tomiyasu gives Samurai Blue the lead against the run of play

Saudi Arabia ended the first half with a whopping 70 per cent possession and plenty of attempts at goal. However, one area they were behind was the number of goals scored. And that was due to Japan’s Takehiro Tomiyasu rising higher than anyone to head in the opener in the 20th minute. Japan were scrambling after being bombarded by the three-time champions and the goal from the young centre-back lifting the pressure off the Samurai Blue. Tomiyasu, who plays for Sint-Truidense in the Belgian top division, escaped the attention of the Saudi defenders to head in a cross from Gaku Shibasaki. Tomiyasu was also equally impressive in the backline playing a key role in keeping Saudi out of the game.

3) Japan struggle in Sharjah’s sweltering heat

However, things weren’t very straightforward for the Japanese. They struggled under the hot and humid conditions at the Al-Sharjah Stadium with many players finding it hard to their usual standards. They were not helped by the Saudi’s attacking intent either as the Gulf nation tried their level best to find a way back into the game. The Japanese defence did their job to hold on to the slender lea. However, they were leaking teeth in attack and failed to break down the Saudi defence in counter attacks leading to a tense finish to the last 16 tie.

4) Al-Muwallad experiment fails for Pizzi

Saudi Arabia played the tournament without a recognised striker in their starting 11. Former Spanish international Pizzi preferred Fahad Al-Muwallad, a winger by profession, to lead the attack for the Green Falcons at the Asian Cup 2019. However, the Al-Ittihad attacker hasn’t really gotten going in the position and failed to impress during the four matches they played in the tournament. Despite scoring two goals in the group stages, the 24-year-old who has had a stint with La Liga side Levante UD was underwhelming in games against DPR Korea, Qatar and once again against Japan on Monday.

5) Vietnam smelling blood against Japan?

Japan were not all that convincing against Saudi Arabia, but they did just enough to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental championship where they will now face Southeast Asian champions Vietnam. Park Hang-seo and his Golden Star Warriors will surely have kept an eye on the events unfolding in Sharjah on Monday and maybe, just maybe, they could be thinking they have a chance against the most successful team in the Asian Cup history when they meet on January 24!