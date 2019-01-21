Watch: Japan score from a corner to go 1-0 up against Saudi Arabia in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Japan took twenty minutes to register on the scoresheet against Saudi Arabia in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as Takehiro Tomiyasu rose strongly to head home from a well taken corner.

It was Gaku Shibasaki’s corner that found its way to defender Tomiyasu’s head and he made no mistake, planting it into the bottom left corner of the goal leaving the Saudi ‘keeper helpless to save it.

Good goal and Japan take the lead against a game Saudi Arabia side to go 1-0 up.

But that did come pretty much against the run of play.