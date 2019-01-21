AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: UAE vs Kyrgyz Republic

With the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 now done and dusted, we turn our attention towards the round of 16.
The sixth knockout phase match of the tournament is between hosts United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyz Republic. Here’s how the two sides might line up tonight.
UAE (4-4-1-1)
Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa
Defenders: Mohamed Gharib, Fares Juma, Khalifa Mubarak, Alhasan Saleh
Midfielders: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Majed Hassan Ahmad,Ali Hassan Salmeen, Ismail Al Hammadi
Forward: Ahmed Khalil, Ali Mabkhout
Highlights – UAE vs Thailand
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (5-3-1-1)
Goalkeeper: Kutman Kadyrbekov
Defenders: Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Mustafa Iusupov, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Valery Kichin, Bekzhan Sagynbaev
Midfielders: Akhildin Israilov, Egdar Bernhardt, Aziz Sydykov
Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev, Vitalij Lux
Highlights – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines
