AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: UAE vs Kyrgyz Republic

With the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 now done and dusted, we turn our attention towards the round of 16.

The sixth knockout phase match of the tournament is between hosts United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyz Republic. Here’s how the two sides might line up tonight.

UAE (4-4-1-1)

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa

Defenders: Mohamed Gharib, Fares Juma, Khalifa Mubarak, Alhasan Saleh

Midfielders: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Majed Hassan Ahmad,Ali Hassan Salmeen, Ismail Al Hammadi

Forward: Ahmed Khalil, Ali Mabkhout

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (5-3-1-1)

Goalkeeper: Kutman Kadyrbekov

Defenders: Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Mustafa Iusupov, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Valery Kichin, Bekzhan Sagynbaev

Midfielders: Akhildin Israilov, Egdar Bernhardt, Aziz Sydykov

Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev, Vitalij Lux

