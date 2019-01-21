AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Australia vs Uzbekistan

With the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 now done and dusted, we turn our attention towards the round of 16.

The fifth knockout phase match of the tournament is between defending champions Australia and Uzbekistan. Here’s how the two sides might line up tonight.

AUSTRALIA (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Mat Ryan

Defenders: Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Mark Milligan, Awer Mabil, Tomas Rogic, Chris Ikonomidis

Forward: Jamie Maclaren

UZBEKISTAN (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Ignatiy Nesterov

Defenders: Davron Khashimov, Egor Krimets, Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Farrukh Sayfiev

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Fozil Musaev, Javokhir Sidikov

Forwards: Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov, Ikromjon Alibaev

