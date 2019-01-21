AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Australia vs Uzbekistan

With the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 now done and dusted, we turn our attention towards the round of 16.
The fifth knockout phase match of the tournament is between defending champions Australia and Uzbekistan. Here’s how the two sides might line up tonight.
AUSTRALIA (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Mat Ryan
Defenders: Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich
Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Mark Milligan, Awer Mabil, Tomas Rogic, Chris Ikonomidis
Forward: Jamie Maclaren
UZBEKISTAN (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Ignatiy Nesterov
Defenders: Davron Khashimov, Egor Krimets, Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Farrukh Sayfiev
Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Fozil Musaev, Javokhir Sidikov
Forwards: Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov, Ikromjon Alibaev
