LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Australia vs Uzbekistan

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Live match coverage of AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 fixture between Australia and Uzbekistan.

An eventful Day 14 saw Vietnam, China PR, and IR Iran make it through to the Quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. And now, six more teams will go up against each other today, January 21, in a bid to book their spot in the next round.

Two teams bidding for the same are Australia and Uzbekistan.

The Socceroos got off to a terrible start after they lost their opening match to surprise-package Jordan. However, they recovered in their subsequent matches, eventually making it to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, one team which has put on some brilliant displays is Uzbekistan. The Central Asian giants got off to a good start by beating Oman 2-1, before thrashing Turkmenistan by four goals. However, a loss to Japan in their final match saw them finish second in the group.

The two now go head-to-head in order to book their spot in the Quarterfinals.