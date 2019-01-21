AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of UAE vs Kyrgyz Republic

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face Kyrgyz Republic at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday hoping to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

UAE reached the Round of 16 winning Group A featuring Thailand, Bahrain and India while Kyrgyz Republic progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams from a group featuring Korea Republic, China PR and Southeast Asia’s Philippines.

So, let’s take a look at the five key facts ahead of the game.

1) UAE looking to build on recent Asian Cup success

UAE have reached the knockout stage of the Asian Cup for the second successive tournament and the fourth time in total.

They lost 2-0 to the hosts and eventual winners Australia in the 2015 semifinal.

2) Kyrgyz Republic did not disappoint in their tournament debut

Kyrgyzstan’s 3-1 victory against the Philippines ensured their progression through to the knockout stages of this year’s Asian Cup as one of the four best third-placed sides from the group stages.

That is quite a good achievement considering this is their first appearance at the continental championship.

3) Will the Asian Cup trophy remain in the Emirates?

The Emiratis are looking to become the seventh side to host the Asian Cup and win the tournament .

Korea Republic (1960), Israel (1964), Iran (1968 and 1976), Kuwait (1980), Japan (1992) and Australia (2015) have achieved the feat so far.

If they manage to do so, it would be the first time the hosts of the tournament has won the competition in back-to-back editions since the 1976 and 1980 tournaments (Iran and Kuwait respectively).

4) Ali Mabkhout still the key man for the hosts

Ali Mabkhout has been involved in eight goals in his nine AFC Asian Cup games for the AUE since the start of the Asian Cup 2015.

He has scored seven goals and provided one assist during that time. With five goals, he was the Golden Boot winner in the last edition held at Australia.

5) No previous meetings



This will be the first meeting between United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan at the Asian Cup.

(Facts via OPTA)