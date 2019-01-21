AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Australia vs Uzbekistan

Reigning champions Australia will face a tough challenge from Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.

Graham Arnold’s Socceroos haven’t been the most impressive sides in the tournament so far scraping through to the knockout stages after finishing second in their group behind Jordan. They will now face Uzbekistan who have looked one of the most exciting teams in the tournament so far.

But first, let’s take a look at the five key facts around the game.

1) When Australia put Uzbekistan to the sword

Australia and Uzbekistan have met once before in the Asian Cup.

But that meeting did not go down well for the Uzbeks.

After impressing to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup 2011 in Qatar, the White Wolves came up against the Socceroos in the semifinals and lost 6-0!

It remains to be the biggest ever knockout stage win in the competition’s history.

2) Uzbekistan pin hopes on Shomurodov

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Uzbekistan – Eldor Shomurodov (40′)

He might be just 23 years old, but Eldor Shomurodov is already one of Uzbekistan’s biggest stars in football.

The FC Rostov star has hit a purple patch for the Uzbeks in the Asian Cup 2019 scoring in all three of their group stage matches.

Shomurodov scored the winner in Uzbekistan’s 2-1 win over Oman in the opener before bagging a brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Turkmenistan in the next game. He also found the consolation goal in their 2-1 defeat to Japan in the final group game after coming on as a substitute.

The only other player to score in all three matches of the Asian Cup 2019 so far is Qatar’s Almoez Ali who leads the golden boot race with seven goals.

3) The Socceroos have been a force to reckon with

Defending champions Australia have reached the Asian Cup knockout stages in each of their four participations in the tournament.

They have also won five of their last six knockout games lifting the title at their home tournament in 2015.

4) Uzbekistan’s poor record in the knockout stages

Uzbekistan have only won one of their six Asian Cup knockout games so far!

They have lost four of them while losing one. Their only victory in the knockout stages of the continental tournament came in 2011 when they overcame Jordan 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

5) The Aussies’ 32-pass goal!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Palestine 0-1 Australia – Jamie Maclaren (17′)

Jamie Maclaren’s opening goal for Australia against Palestine in their second group game ended a sequence of 32 passes.

This is the longest build up to a goal at the Asian Cup 2019 so far and also the longest since the start of the 2011 tournament.

