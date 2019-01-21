AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Record champions Japan face Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Saudi Arabia in the first of the last 16 ties in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday at the Al-Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

The four-time champions Japan coached by Hajime Moriyasu won all three group matches to progress to the Round of 16 of the continental championship while Saudi Arabia reached the knockout stages after collecting six points from three matches.

Here are the five key facts around the game.

1) Japan’s impressive record against Saudi Arabia

Japan expect tough match against Saudi Arabia in AFC Asian Cup round of 16 match

Japan and Saudi Arabia are meeting for the sixth occasion in the Asian Cup, with Japan winning four of the five clashes.

The Samurai Blue’s only defeat came in their last knockout encounter in 2007 when Saudi Arabia recored a 3-2 victory in the semifinals.

2) The Green Falcons back in the big league!

Saudi Arabia get ready to face Japan in Asian Cup knockout clash

Saudi Arabia have made it through the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since they were losing finalists in 2007 edition co-hosted by Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

They were knocked out in the group stages in both 2011 and 2015 editions of the Asian Cup.

3) The Saudis have reached the final every time they have made it out of the group!

But when they do make it out of the group stages, they end up at least reaching the final!

On each of the previous six occasions that the three-time champions have made it out of the group stages at an Asian Cup tournament, they have progressed to the final.

This happened in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2007 editions of the tournament with the Green Falcons lifting the title in 1984, 1988 and 1996.

4) Japan’s unbeaten run stretching back to 2011



Japan are unbeaten in the Asian Cup since the start of the 2011 edition in Qatar where they went on to win defeating Australia.

During this period, they have won 10 matches — including three wins in the groups stages at the United Arab Emirates — and drawn three.

5) Hajime Moriyasu – The Tinkerman!



Japan have so far used 22 different players in the group stages of the 2019 Asian Cup!

This means that only one player in their 23-man squad is yet to be involved in the tournament.

The number is also two more than any other side in the tournament.

Hajime Moriyasu, the Asian Tinkerman?

