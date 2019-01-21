LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Live match coverage of AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 fixture between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

An eventful Day 14 saw Vietnam, China PR, and IR Iran make it through to the Quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. And now, six more teams will go up against each other today, January 21, in a bid to book their spot in the next round.

First up, we have Japan going up against Saudi Arabia.

The Samurai Blue haven’t impressed the fans but have still managed to make it through to the knockout stages without losing a single game. Their passage was secure on Match Day 2 of the competition when they narrowly beat Oman by one goal to nil to qualify for the Round-of-16.

Just like, their opponents, Saudi Arabia qualified for the knockout stages on Match Day 2 itself. However, a defeat on Match Day 3 against Qatar saw them finish second in the group.

The two now go head-to-head in what will be an eliminator, with one team moving on and one going home.

You can follow the LIVE Match Blog here: