Asian Cup 2019 Key Points: Sluggish Socceroos struggle with title defence

Mathew Leckie bailed Australia out against Uzbekistan to keep their Asian Cup title defence alive but Kelvin Leong reckons Graham Arnold ‘s charges were lucky to get over the line after an insipid performance.

The Socceroos’ hopes of retaining the AFC Asian Cup title survived a scare as they completed a 4-2 penalty shootout win in the last 16 game against a gritty Uzbekistan after 120 minutes of goalless football.

It was left to goalkeeper Mat Ryan to become the hero in the shootout and the Brighton goalkeeper sent Australian supporters to bed with a smile on their faces after he pulled off two massive saves.

Here are five talking points from the game…

1. Sluggish first half with Nesterov playing passenger role

Uzbekistan goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov has been one of the standout players in between the sticks during the group stage but he must have been surprised to be underworked in the opening 45 against the defending champions.

Australia never showed much attacking intent and Nesterov had a comfortable time in goal as the hot favourites only had one shot on target in the first half.

Poor, poor performance from the @Socceroos and should have gone behind. They can’t seem to handle Shomurodov. Hector Cuper’s Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 have a chance to win this if Graham Arnold’s 🇦🇺 don’t wake up from their slumber. If Leckie is fit, he should come on. #AsianCup2019 #AUSvUZB — Kelvin Leong (@Kelvinleong29) January 21, 2019

They put together more than 300 passes but most of it happened in midfield as the Socceroos ran out of ideas once they reached the danger area.

The boos rang around the stadium and you don’t blame the supporters who had to sit through a dull 45 minutes of uninspiring football.

2. Cuper’s Uzbekistan a tight unit compared to yesteryear

Uzbekistan sealed their best Asian cup finish in 2011 by reaching the semifinal but were halted by the same opponents. In 2015, they made it to the quarterfinal.

Those two teams banked heavily on individual brilliance from stars like Server Djeparov, Sardor Rashidov and Vitaliy Denisov.

This time out, Cuper has built a well-oiled lineup who defend as a pack and break forward with an abundance of speed. A team effort all around with Eldor Shomurodov as their focal point in attack.

With 11 members of the squad under the age of 26, this Uzbekistan team has a very bright future ahead of them.

3. Socceroos won’t retain title based on this performance

The Socceroos have been unimpressive throughout the tournament. Not in the group stage, not against Uzbekistan. The last time they met at the Asian Cup,

Arnold has not tinkered much and largely kept to his trusted soldiers but the reigning champions are very, very flat and seem to lack that creative spark going forward.

Jamie Maclaren is one of the most hardworking forwards you’ll see but he doesn’t have enough in him to lead the attack.

Tom Rogic has shown flashes of brilliance and the jury is still out on whether captain Mark Milligan should play in defence or midfield.

Truth is, the clash of 2019 are not at the same level as their predecessors who went on to win the biggest prize on the continent. And there are quite a few who have been involved in both squads so you have to wonder if the Socceroos have digressed.

4. Uzbekistan’s Shomurodov quite the complete striker

This tournament was supposed to be the perfect platform for Iran’s Sardar Azmoun to finally cement his spot as the continent’s top hitman but another name has popped up to challenge for the throne as Asia’s top marksman.

Under the guidance of former Valencia CF manager Hector Cuper, Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov has fulfilled his enormous potential.

At 23 years of age, the giant forward who plays for FC Rostov in Russia is a tough competitor and has banged in four goals in three games prior to the clash with the Socceroos.

Graham Arnold must have drilled into his defenders not to allow Shomurodov out of their sighst as the Socceroos went tight and resorted to some tough tackles to keep him quiet.

Even with the close attention of the Australians, Shomurodov almost opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock.

5. Mathew Leckie must start in quarterfinal

The Hertha Berlin forward came on in the 68th minute for an ineffective Awer Mabil and immediately sparked life into the Socceroos offence.

Coming back from injury, Leckie took just four minutes to register two shots on target, easily Australia’s best goalscoring opportunities since the opening whistle. He seemed to be determined to make up for lost time and brought a different dimension to the team.

It was then down to him to take the fourth and ultimate penalty in the shootout to ensure Australia live to fight another day.

If Australia are to come close to matching their 2015 feat, Leckie must be the first name on Arnold’s team sheet for the remainder of the tournament.