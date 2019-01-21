AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Japan and Saudi Arabia are all set to clash at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round of 16 in a crunch game for both sides.

Both managers know just how important this tie is, and will be keen to play their best sides heading into this one. Here are the sides that could line up in this game.

Japan

The Samurai Blue have won three out of three so far, but there are still some questions over their ability to be dominant in matches.

The fitness of Yuya Osako could be another issue heading into this game, so coach Moriyasu has some thinking to do. This could be the side that plays today:

Saudi Arabia

Juan Pizzi will be going for the win tonight, but he has called this game a matter of life and death. Saudi Arabia were one of the favorites, but face a tough ask against Japan.

With their attacking flair stifled in the final group game, the Green Falcons know they need to get their act together if they want to reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup. This is how they could line up for this particular game:

You can also follow our LIVE match blog here: