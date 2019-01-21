AFC Asian Cup 2019: Game against Japan “life or death” for Saudi Arabia coach Juan Pizzi

Saudi Arabia face stiff competition as they try to qualify for the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, as they take on Japan in the round of 16.

Despite starting the competition well, the Saudis have chinks in their armor, and coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has warned his team that the upcoming clash with Japan is no less than “life or death”.

“We have a great opportunity to carve a new path for ourselves. The game against Japan will be considered as life or death, simply because the team that loses will be sent home and all the players are ready and available tomorrow.

“I trust my players and I know they will do well. We have, at least, a 50 percent to win the match and then 50 percent to win the tournament. We will play our usual game, which is possession and passing of the ball.”

“They are considered Asia’s best. But we are high on confidence, that’s why we are here. It will not be an easy game for us but we will try to win.”