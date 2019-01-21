AFC Asian Cup 2019: Saudi game most difficult – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu insists a stern test is coming

Japan know they have a tough ask ahead, as the Samurai Blue get ready to do battle against Saudi Arabia at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 round of 16.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has made no bones about it either, he believes this will be the most difficult game of the tournament for his side.

“After our three games in the group stage, we are now well prepared to face our opponents (Saudi Arabia) and the players will show their best on the field,” said Moriyasu, who took charge of Japan after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We have used 22 players during the group stage and this has brought us to the knockout round. And we’re looking at the quarter-finals now.”

“My players are confident and we have analysed their matches. Having said that, the Saudi game is going to be the most difficult as they are strong opponents.”

Japan have won all three of their group games, but are still slightly unsteady at the back, and will hope they can get the job done.

