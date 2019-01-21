AFC Asian Cup 2019: “No room to make errors” admits Uzbekistan coach Hector Cuper

Uzbekistan take on Australia at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and face the defending champions knowing they can pull off a surprise.

But for coach Hector Cuper, the task is far from simple.

“We know the importance of tomorrow’s game,” Cuper said. “It’s the knockout stage, so we have no room to make errors. We will come to the pitch to win, but at the same time we realise Australia are a tough rival and one of the best teams in Asia.”

“During the last three days we have tried to improve on all of our mistakes and we have tried to analyse the Australia side. Based on their advantages, we will make some changes but it doesn’t mean we’re going to change the system or style of our game.

“We will come to the pitch and the players will do their best to get the necessary result.”

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition is up for grabs, and this game promises some excitement.

Image credits: AFC.com