AFC Asian Cup 2019: Matthew Leckie is back – Australia coach Graham Arnold confirms he has options ahead of clash against Uzbekistan

Australia take on Uzbekistan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament with a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ahead of the game, Socceroos boss Graham Arnold had some positive news for fans, as he confirmed that Matthew Leckie was fit for selection – and will most likely be on the bench.

“The wonderful thing is Mathew Leckie is back and he will be on the bench,” he said. “It’s like signing a new player halfway through a tournament. We planned when he got injured at Hertha Berlin that we needed to look at how the injury would come along.”

“We were patient with that and our medical staff have done a great job getting him ready. And that, with his positive attitude and how he is in camp and in around the boys, has given the boys a lift already.”

“We’re into the last 16, so it’s a step up in the competition and a step up in the tournament and I expect our team to step up another level as well,” Arnold continued.

All eyes will be on this big game as the quarter-final spots continue to get filled up.