AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 2-0 Oman, Player Ratings

Iran avoided a potential banana skin, in the form of Oman, to make it through to the Quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup. Team Melli were head and shoulders above their opponents, who had a few good opportunities of their own. And so, we take a look at how players from the two sides fared during the match.

IR Iran

A. Beiranvand (9): Was Team Melli’s difference maker in the goal tonight. Saved a penalty early on, before making several superb stops. Proved once again that he is indeed one of the best goalkeepers in Asia, if not the best.

M. Mohammadi (7): Was strong in defence and contributed positively towards both aspects of the game – attack and defence.

M. Hosseini (5): Had a nightmare start to the match as his poor tackled him a yellow card and Oman a penalty.

M. Pouraliganji (7): Was strong in defence and dealt with the opposition attackers with ease.

R. Rezaeian (7): Contributed positively towards both attack and defence as his side registered their first knockout stage win since 2004!

M. Taremi (7): Mehdi Taremi started off the competition brilliantly, by netting two goals. However, the forwards haven’t found the back of the net since. Nevertheless, enjoyed a good game and even won the penalty which Ashkan Dejagah converted.

O. Ebrahimi (7): Deployed in the centre of the park alongside Ashkan Dejagah, Omid Ebrahimi enjoyed a good game, and controlled the midfield for a majority part of the match.

A. Dejagah (8): Has been Iran’s unsung hero throughout the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. And he stepped up again when his team needed the most, netting a crucial penalty in the 41st minute.

A. Jahanbaksh (8): Was handed a start for the second match running by Carlos Queiroz, and didn’t disappoint. Troubled the opposition time and again and even got on the scoresheet himself. Was replaced just before the 70th-minute mark.

V. Amiri (7): Had a good game playing just behind the attacker. Always looked to play his teammates in behind the defence.

S. Azmoun (7): Has been Iran’s top-scorer so far in the competition and nearly added to his tally again tonight. Shot wide from close range when it seemed easier to score than miss.

Substitutes

S. Ghoddos (6): Came on just before the 80th-minute mark and looked lively during the time he was on the pitch.

R. Cheshmi (6): Replaced goal-scorer Alireza Jahanbaksh but couldn’t’ replicate his attacking input. However, he had a decent time on the pitch.

M. Shojaei (N/A): Came on in the final few minutes as Iran looked to see out the match.

Oman

F. Al-Rushaidi (6): Could’ve done a little bit more to prevent the first goal but was left helpless for the second.

A. Al-Busaidi (5): Not a good day in the office for the full back who was constantly troubled by Alireza Jahanbaksh.

M. Al-Musalami (5): Oman indeed conceded a harsh penalty which Ashkan Dejagah converted to put Team Melli two in front. However, they were already behind due to their own defensive lapses. Mohammed Al-Maslami had a part to play in those lapses.

K. Al-Braiki (5): Didn’t fare much better than his defensive partner and was punished for it by the Iran forwards.

S. Suhail (5): Didn’t offer much width going forward and ended up getting caught out of position on several occasions.

R. Saleh (6): Was active throughout the match as he tried to take on Team Melli. Unfortunately, each time he went to battle, he came out second best.

A. Kano (4): Was handed a golden opportunity early in the first half, after Oman were given a penalty. However, his penalty kick was superbly saved by Alireza Beiranvand.

H. Al-Saadi (5): While Ashkan Dejagah shone in the same position across the halfway line, Harib Al-Saadi didn’t. He was constantly overrun by the opposition midfielders and looked a bit uncomfortable in possession of the ball.

J. Al Yahmadi (5): Didn’t offer much support in attack as his side grew desparate for a goal.

S. Al-Yashyaei (4): Oman’s striking partnership didn’t work at all on the night, as they were kept in check by the opposition defence. Salaah Al-Yashyaei fared slightly worse than his partner and was hauled off at half time.

M. Al-Gassani (5): Was expected to be Oman’s leader from the front. However, he was kept quiet by the Iranian defenders at all times.

Substitutes

K. Al-Hajri (6): Replaced Saalah Al-Yahyaei for the second half but didn’t do any better than him.

M. Al-Khaldi (N/A): Entered the fray after the 80th-minute mark as his side looked for some much-needed boost.

M. Al-Ghassani (N/A): Was thrown in late as Oman tried to mount one last attack.