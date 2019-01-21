AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran survive early scare to ease past Oman into quarters

Iran moved one step closer to ending their 43-year wait to be crowned continental champions as they marched on into the AFC Asian Cup 2019 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Oman on Sunday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring for Team Melli at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium two minutes after the half-hour mark with an opportunistic strike, before…

With the victory, the Iranians march on into the quarter-finals, where they will meet China PR on Thursday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Highlights – Iran vs Oman

However, the result might have been different had Oman made the most of their opportunity to get off to a dream start after Muhsen Al-Ghassani got in behind the opposition defence and won a penalty after being clumsily brought down by Majid Hosseini.

Sardar Azmoun points goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the right way in penalty save

It was inspirational captain Ahmed Al-Mahaijri who assumed responsibility of Omanis but, having already made the headlines at the 2018 FIFA World Cup by denying Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot, Alireza Beiranvand repeated his heroics by guessing correctly and making a fine save to his right.

Having survived that early scare, it did not take long for Iran to gain a stranglehold on proceedings and Mehdi Taremi could have put them in front in the 25th minute when he ran onto Sardar Azmoun’s neat reverse pass but was just off-balance and flashed a shot harmlessly high and wide.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 1-0 Oman (Alireza Jahanbakhsh 32′)

Nonetheless, they duly broke the deadlock seven minutes after when Jahanbakhsh punished Mohammed Al-Musalami for a moment of indecision on the edge of the box, nipping in to win possession before calmly poking his shot past the onrushing Faiz Al-Rushaidi.

Six minutes before the break, it was the Iranians’ turn to be awarded a penalty and it was not without controversy as Taremi was went down under Saad Al-Mukhaini’s challenge – with replay suggesting that contact had been minimal if any.

Despite Oman’s furious protests, Mexican referee Cesar Arturo Ramos remained unmoved and, after the dust had settled, it was Dejagah who kept his cool by emphatically blasting his spot-kick straight down the middle.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 2-0 Oman (Ashkan Dejagah 41′)

Still, Al-Ahmar could have made the second half very interesting had they reduced the deficit via an audacious effort from Al-Ghassani, but Beiranvand was alert to the danger and did well to tip out the striker’s ambitious 35-yard attempt.

In the end, in possession of a comfortable two-goal cushion, the Iranians continued to dominated proceedings after the break and could have scored even more, with Taremi and Azmoun the chief culprits of spurning a host of excellent opportunities.

But, while they ultimately failed to add any gloss on the scoreline, they were still able to go on and claim a comfortable victory that only serves to enhance their credentials as genuine contenders for the title.

IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi, Omid Ebrahimi, Ashkan Dejagah (Saman Ghoddos 78’), Vahid Amiri, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Rouzbeh Cheshmi 69’), Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun (Masoud Shojaei 88’).

OMAN: Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Khalid Al-Braiki, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Ali Al-Busaidi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi, Ahmed Al-Mahaijri (Mohsin Al-Khaldi 81’), Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Muhsen Al-Ghassani (Mohammed Al-Ghassani 88’), Salaah Al-Yahyaei (Khalid Al-Hajri 46’).