Watch: Alireza Jahanbakhsh puts Iran 1-0 up against Oman in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored after an Oman defender’s bad touch allowed him to steal in on the goal and get one on one with the ‘keeper.

Iran had their own ‘keeper, Alireza Beiranvand, to thank in the 3rd minute for saving a penalty but it was another Alireza who stole the headlines in the 31st minute as he capitalized on an Oman defender’s atrocious touch and slotted home.

The goal was coming, however, as Iran have been largely dominant with their possession and intent in the game.

1-0 to Iran with 32 minutes played.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 1-0 Oman (Alireza Jahanbakhsh 32′)