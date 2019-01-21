AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Iran book quarterfinals spot with 2-0 win over Oman

Three-time champions Iran booked a berth in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after a comfortable 2-0 victory over reigning Arabian Gulf Cup champions Oman on Sunday.

Things could have gone much differently had Ahmed Al-Mahaijri converted a first-minute penalty awarded to Oman, but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was there to deny the Oman veteran from the spot. Alireza Jahanbakhsh soon found Team Melli’s opener in the 32nd minute before Ashkan Dejagah made it 2-0 before halftime to seal the victory.

Iran will now face China in the quarterfinals, but first, we take a look the five key talking points from Sunday’s Round of 16 tie.

1) Beiranvand saves the day for Iran!

Sardar Azmoun points goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the right way in penalty save

Iran were shook when referee pointed to the spot after Seyed Majid Hosseini deemed to have fouled Muhsen Al-Ghassani in the very first minute of the game! The Oman players were already celebrating, and it looked as if they forgot they had another major challenge to overcome in Iran’s imposing shot-stopper Alireza Beiranvand. So, it was Oman’s vastly experienced Ahmed Al-Mahaijri who stepped up to take the spot kick. The 33-year-old did fire in a decent kick that would have given Oman the lead any other day, but on Sunday, it was the Persepolis custodian who was standing in their way. Beiranvand dived to his right and produced a sharp save to avoid early damages to his team. There is no doubting Asia’s best goalkeeper is seeing his stock rise rapidly in world football.

2) Good response from Team Melli

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 2-0 Oman (Ashkan Dejagah 41′)

Livened up by the left off, Iran shored up their attack. And after a couple of missed chances, it was Alireza Jahanbakhsh who gave Iran the lead in the 32nd minute with a goal of his own making. The forward harried Oman centre-back Mohammed Al-Maslami to force a mistake off him and slotted it past goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rushaidi. There were a bit fortunate with the second goal after the referee awarded a penalty for a foul that wasn’t by Saad Al-Mukhaini on Mehdi Taremi. But Iran didn’t complain as Ashkan Dejagah converted from the spot to double their advantage before half time.

3) Jahanbakhsh boost for Iran

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 1-0 Oman (Alireza Jahanbakhsh 32′)

The Brighton & Hove Albion players was a doubt for the continental championship since sustaining an injury in November, but returned to action against Iraq in the heavily-charged final group game the other day. And it looks like the forward’s return to fitness will bode well for Queiroz as Iran prepare for bigger challenges — starting with Marcello Lippi’s China in the quarterfinals. Against Oman, the 25-year-old was the live wire in Iran’s attack running down the right flank and combining well with full-back Ramin Rezaeian. He also did well to give his nation the lead in the 32nd minute of the game and the Iranian fans will love to see his celebrations again in the tournament.

4) But Azmoun fails to impress on the day!

53′ How did he miss? Sardar Azmoun should have made it 3-0 but he can’t keep his shot down.#IRNvOMA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/XUm9aNLUI0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2019

While one of the Iran forwards shone, another had an underwhelming day at office. Sardar Azmoun has been hitting the target for Iran in the group stages netting thrice in as many matches. However against Oman in the last 16 tie, he had a night to forget. The striker blazed over the bar in the 21st minute and that was only sign of things to come for the 24-year-old forward. In the 53rd minute, he once again missed a sitter after a long throw-in found its way to the Rubin Kazan forward before again passing up a gilt-edged opportunity in the 84th minute. The striker will be breathing a sigh of relief as the missed chances did not come back to bite them.

5) Iran heavy favourites despite Queiroz statements

The former Real Madrid manager has always maintained that Iran’s objective is to first reach the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, with another commanding display against the reigning Arabian Gulf Cup champions, Team Melli have once again proven that they are shoo-ins to win the continental championship after a long wait of 43 years. Queiroz has been wise enough to keep expectations in check so far. But with an expectant fan base and pressure from authorities back home, the Portuguese will have his work cut out to play down the contenders tag and not let the pressure get the better of his players.